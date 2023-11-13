Want to bet on Ohio State football vs. Minnesota? Here's the latest spread

Ohio State is nearly a four-touchdown favorite ahead of its final home game of the 2023 season.

The Buckeyes will host Minnesota at 4 p.m. Saturday on Big Ten Network as 27.5-point favorites.

Through 10 games, Ohio State has covered its spread six times, including its 32-point spread against Michigan State Saturday night with a 38-3 win.

The Golden Gophers are 3-7 against the spread.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota spread: How much is OSU favored?

Here's a look at the latest betting lines for Ohio State vs. Minnesota ahead of Saturday.

BetMGM: -27.5 Ohio State, Over/Under: 48.5 points

DraftKings: -27.5 Ohio State, O/U: 49 points

FanDuel: -27.5 Ohio State, O/U: 48.5 points

Bet365: -27.5 Ohio State, O/U: 49 points

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Minnesota betting information: OSU vs. Minnesota spread