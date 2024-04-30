Want to bet on the gray for Kentucky Derby 2024? Here’s what you need to know

The 2023 Kentucky Derby featured four gray or roan horses: Tapit Trice, Reincarnate, Hit Show and Rocket Can.

West Saratoga is the only lighter-colored colt for Derby 150 on Saturday at Churchill Downs. According to Horse Racing Sense, roan is the mixing of white hair with a horse’s base hair color, which lightens as the horse gets older. A gray foal can be born chestnut, bay, brown or black but eventually loses pigmentation and turns gray.

There have been only eight roan or gray horses to win the Derby. The last one was Giacomo in 2005. Since then, 40 gray or roan horses have competed in the Derby. Essential Quality came the closest to winning, finishing third in 2021. Of last year’s foursome, Hit Show had the highest placing, finishing fifth behind Mage, Two Phil’s, Angel of Empire and Disarm.

Can West Saratoga break the 19-year drought and be the ninth roan horse to win the first leg of the Triple Crown?

Here’s what to know about West Saratoga, the lone gray or roan horse in the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

What are West Saratoga’s origins?

West Saratoga’s sire is Exaggerator and his dam is Mo Wicked, by Uncle Mo. He was sold to Harry Veruchi for $11,000 at the Keeneland Association September Yearling Sale in 2022.

Who is West Saratoga’s jockey?

Jesus Castanon will ride West Saratoga in his second Derby appearance. Castanon rode Shackleford to fourth in the 2011 Kentucky Derby. The 51-year-old is the son of a trainer and has a 2,722-2,558-2,483 record in 20,893 starts, earning $62,184,366.

Who is West Saratoga’s trainer?

Larry Demeritte is training West Saratoga, making his Derby debut. He’s earned $4,977,891 in 2,063 starts, which include 180 first-place finishes.

What are West Saratoga’s betting odds?

West Saratoga’s odds to win the 150th Kentucky Derby are 50-1, according to the morning line.

What is West Saratoga’s record and earnings?

West Saratoga is 2-5-1 in 10 starts, earning $460,140. His first graded-stakes win came in September at Churchill Downs in the Grade 3 Iroquois Stakes. West Saratoga was second in the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park in March in his final race before the Derby.

Who are past gray/roan Kentucky Derby winners?

Giacomo (2005)

Monarchos (2001)

Silver Charm (1997)

Winning Colors* (1988)

Gato Del Sol (1982)

Spectacular Bid (1979)

Decidedly (1962)

Determine (1954)

*Winning Colors is one of three fillies to win the Kentucky Derby and the last to do so.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2024 field features West Saratoga as lone gray horse