'We want to ball out': FSU football QB Jordan Travis focused on team against Clemson

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis values winning over everything — even over his own individual success.

While the redshirt senior has been projected as an early Heisman favorite, Travis is focused on the success of FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) as a whole and giving the team a chance to win every week. So far it's panned out as the Seminoles sit at No. 4 in the country.

"Our goal is to win every single week," Travis said. "Every single time we get a 'W' and we get to break the rock it's a blessing from the man upstairs. Like I said before, I can go for zero yards, and zero touchdowns as long as we win a football game, it's all that matters."

The Seminoles travel to Clemson, South Carolina, to take on ACC-foe Clemson (2-1, 1-2) at noon Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

'He's not satisfied'

The Seminoles game against Boston College was one that saw FSU adversity for the first time this season. A 21-point lead crumbled to just two in the fourth quarter as BC scored 19 straight points. Penalties hampered the Eagles allowing the Seminoles to escape with a win.

There's value in victory for Travis and the Seminoles, but the win wasn't to their standard. With Clemson on Saturday, there's a push for FSU to play a better brand of football.

"There's always room for improvement and we noticed that," Travis said. "We know we have to get better as a football team, but at the end of the day, we got the win. It's not easy to win in college football, no matter who you play."

"Week in and week out you see upsets across college football. We came out and we did enough to get the win. It wasn't to our standard or our expectations, but we got to win."

Last Saturday was a rougher outing for Travis as he went down with an injury in the final minute of the second quarter, but returned to start the second half. On Wednesday, he said that he's feeling really good and he can't wait to get out on Saturday.

Sep 16, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws a pass during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Travis finished 15 of 24 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles. He added four rushes for 17 yards.

On the season, Travis has completed 63% of his passes for 729 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He has 17 runs for 96 yards on the ground.

Travis is constantly looking to get better, wanting information from coaches about his performance each week to the point where it's obsessive according to offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.

"He's yearning for that information. He's not satisfied. He wants to get better and all that," Atkins said Monday. "It's balancing how much information you want to give him to focus on versus execution and how much you can handle about game by game but he is definitely obsessed."

"It's almost an understatement to how much information he wants to carry into football.”

Balling out in Death Valley

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) stiff arms Clemson Tigers cornerback Sheridan Jones (6).The Clemson Tigers defeated the Florida State Seminoles 34-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

The experience of playing at Clemson is completely different from other conference games. Outside of it being a rivalry game, the environment is loud and one that FSU has spent all week preparing for. Louder, layered crowd noise, was pumped into the indoor practice facility all week.

It may seem excessive but multiple players, including Travis, said that the noise plays an element in the game. The last time Travis played at Clemson was in 2021 when he threw for 176 yards and two interceptions in a 30-20 loss. He emphasized communication well telling his teammates what to prepare for in Saturday's noon showdown in Death Valley.

"At the end of the day, the crowd is a distraction. We just can't allow it," Travis said. "We have to go out and dominate for ourselves. Communication and that stuff matters...Just go out and play your game. It's an amazing atmosphere and it's something that you dream of as a little kid."

"To go out there and play in front of all those fans, especially in Death Valley is a blessing from the man upstairs. We want to go out there and ball out."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 4 FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) at RV Clemson (2-1, 0-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 23, noon.; Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @jackgwilliams on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

