Want-away Manchester City star confirms desire to leave Etihad Stadium this summer

Manchester City and Portugal international Joao Cancelo has confirmed his desire to re-join FC Barcelona this summer ahead of the forthcoming 2024/25 campaign.

The 30-year-old is currently away on international duty with Roberto Martinez’s Portugal at the European Championships in Germany, but continues to face an uncertain future at club level for the second successive summer.

Cancelo has been largely kept out of the Manchester City first-team picture since January 2023, when the player instructed his representatives to find him an exit from the Etihad Stadium, with Bayern Munich stepping forward to agree a six-month loan.

However, with the German club rejecting the chance to purchase the defender on a permanent agreement worth around €70 million, Barcelona took advantage and secured the player to a season-long loan for the most-recent campaign.

With that deal having now concluded, and the player moving towards a return to Manchester City for their pre-season tour of the United States, Joao Cancelo has commented on what he would like the future to hold heading into the forthcoming season.

Speaking to Fútbol Emotion this week, Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo admitted his happiness with life at the Catalan giants, and indicated how comfortable both he and his family are working and living with the La Liga club.

The 30-year-old explained, as translated and relayed by Fabrizio Romano, “I really like being at Barça, I am very comfortable.” He continued, “My family, my daughter, my wife also. We hope that next year we will be here!”

Cancelo was a largely integral part of the system implemented by the now-former Barcelona boss Xavi last season, and is understood to be a part of new boss Hansi Flick’s plans at the La Liga club, should officials be able to finance a deal with Manchester City.

Across all competitions during the last campaign, Joao Cancelo registered a total of 42 appearances across La Liga and UEFA Champions League competition, scoring four goals and providing a further five assists.

Cancelo’s European Championship campaign with Portugal has also gotten off to a successful start, as the player largely operated in a left-midfield role in the dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Czech Republic in the group stage of the tournament.