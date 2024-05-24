'We want to make amends for title loss' - Sterling

Dujon Sterling says Rangers must "make amends" for missing out on the league title by snatching the Scottish Cup from Celtic's grasp on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has played a plethora of roles under Philippe Clement this term and hopes to end his debut season at Ibrox with a second trophy.

"Hopefully it's going to be a special week, we are disappointed about the league but we want to try and make amends in this cup final and put everything into it," Sterling told Rangers TV.

"We have to control our emotions, because obviously it is still a derby game, but we have to keep our emotions in check, stay composed and hopefully get the job done.

"When you get the opportunity to play in a final you want to do everything you can to win. You don’t want to be coming out with a silver medal."

Sterling already knows the glory of winning a trophy with Rangers, helping his side to lift the League Cup against Aberdeen at Hampden in December.

"Hopefully that experience can help us in this one as well," he added.

"That week was a good one for me personally because we had Betis away, obviously we won that, I came on and played and then started in the final and kept my shirt. The gaffer had his trust in me as well, so it was really good.

"Also celebrating with the fans, that was the first time I have experienced something like that so it was great and hopefully we can do it again."