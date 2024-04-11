Want to go to the 2025 Masters? Here’s how to get tickets to Augusta National

You can go to the Masters next year. Yeah, you.

The Masters Tournament is one of the hottest tickets to get in sports, but it’s also one of the hardest to get your hands on. That’s because Augusta National Golf Club holds a selection process every year for the Masters, Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

The applications for tickets to all three events generally opens around the first week of June. The first step is as easy as creating an account on the Masters, ANWA and DCP websites (it’s one account, but you’ll need to visit each individual site and log in to apply for tickets to each event).

Hopeful patrons can apply for multiple days at each event but are only eligible to secure tickets for one day. Applications are also limited to one per household.

Prices fluctuate, but the 2024 ticket cost was $100 for practice rounds and $140 for tournaments rounds. For the final round of the ANWA, it was $100; the DCP National Finals tickets were $25.

Hard to beat that value.

The only way to pay for tickets is through the website. Augusta National will inform those who have been selected in late July.

More information can be found on the official Masters website, which includes this message for anyone thinking about reselling tickets:

As a reminder, Augusta National, Inc. is the only authorized source/seller of Masters® Tickets. The resale of any Masters Ticket is strictly prohibited. Holders of Tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the Tournament.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek