Wanny: Bears should be favored vs. Vikings

Charles McDonald is joined by 12-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to give their biggest takeaways from NFL Week 5, including Sean Payton getting humbled by the New York Jets as the Denver Broncos reach a new low point, Micah Parsons' bold comments about how the Dallas Cowboys are on the San Francisco 49ers' level even after a big loss, Brock Purdy's MVP-caliber start to the season and how C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are making the Carolina Panthers look bad. Later, Charles and Damien look at three 1-4 teams who should consider selling their valuable assets at the trade deadline. The group discuss the Minnesota Vikings and whether or not Kirk Cousins should be moved given Justin Jefferson's injury, the New York Giants and whether or not they should start selling given their disastrous offensive line situation and the Denver Broncos and if Sean Payton could go one and done as head coach if their season continues in this direction. Charles finishes off the show by listening to some voicemails from listeners on the Baltimore Ravens, the rookie wide receivers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and QB power rankings.