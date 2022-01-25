Wannstedt: Bears haven't interviewed Jim Harbaugh for head coach job

Wannstedt: Bears haven't interviewed Jim Harbaugh originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made a big splash on Tuesday, as reports came out that they’d decided to make Ryan Poles their next general manager. But before the dust had even settled, the conversation had already moved on to who the Bears, and now Poles, might tap to be the next head coach.

In various reports, Matt Eberflus, Dan Quinn and Jim Caldwell had emerged as finalist candidates. But one name has been conspicuously absent for much of the past two weeks. And former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt still believes he deserves a close look from Bears brass.

“I would talk to Jim Harbaugh,” Wannstedt said on the latest episode of the Under Center Podcast. “I mean, the guy’s一 look what he's done in the NFL. And I don't know why it's quiet, though. And like Kap says, I hear a little bit with the Raiders. But why the Bears never really brought him in or zoomed him or whatever they're doing, I have no idea. No idea.”

That contradicts previous reporting that the Bears had reached out to Harbaugh for a brief phone call at some point this offseason. The same report speculated that the ball was in Harbaugh’s court to decide whether or not he wanted to stay at Michigan or make another run at a Super Bowl in the NFL.

But Wannstedt refuted that thinking.

“No,” Wannstedt said. “Not what I know. Not what I know.”

Harbaugh has been linked to the Raiders as they determine whether to move forward with interim coach Rich Bisaccia or go with a different head coach. He’s also been a fan favorite for the Bears’ vacancy.

There have been indications that Harbaugh will remain in the college game too. He recently hired Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston to join his Wolverines staff. He’s also been spotted out on the recruiting trail as recently as last week. The thinking is, Harbaugh wouldn’t ask a coach to uproot his family and his life, or visit with incoming NCAA athletes, if Harbaugh was seriously considering a move to the NFL.

Harbaugh has led the Wolverines since 2015 and has a 61-24 record over his seven seasons with the team. He’s also gone 1-5 in bowl games.

