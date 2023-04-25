Wander Franco's wild barehanded grab highlights Rays' historic move to 14-0 at home

Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays had themselves a day on Monday.

The Rays secured an 8-3 win over the World Series champion Houston Astros. With the victory, they improved to 14-0 home, breaking a tie with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers for the best home start in baseball's modern era dating back to 1901. They're 20-3 overall.

Franco's big day helped them get there. The 22-year-old shortstop went 4 for 5 at the plate with 2 runs, an RBI and a stolen base. He also secured one of the wildest plays of the year in the field.

With no outs in the top of the fifth inning, Astros catcher Martin Maldonado popped up a Taj Bradley pitch into foul territory in shallow left field. Franco chased it down from the infield and misjudged the ball with this glove.

No worries, his bare hand was good enough. He missed the ball with his glove hand but snagged it with his right to snag the acrobatic out.

Umm, Wander... WUT IN THE WORLD WAS THAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/D3KxYLzD8a — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 25, 2023

Even Franco couldn't believe he caught it.

“In all reality, I couldn’t reach it,” Franco said through his interpreter after the game. “I tried all I could with my glove, and my hand just happened to be there and it fell right into it. I couldn't believe it myself, but I caught it.”

Wander Franco and the Rays are off to a great start in 2023. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Reuters)

Like the Rays, Franco his in the midst of an outstanding start to the season, his third in MLB. With Monday's effort, he raised his slash line to .318/.388/.580, putting him on pace for career highs on all three levels. His four home runs, 14 RBI and 5 stolen bases in 22 games also have him on pace to smash his career highs in each category.

There's plenty to be excited about in Tampa — for the Rays and for Franco.