Wander Franco tops Keith Law’s top-100 prospects list

The Athletic’s Keith Law has released his 13th annual top-100 prospect list. According to Law, Rays shortstop Wander Franco is the number one prospect in all the land.

Franco signed with the Rays as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic in 2017. He saw his first minor league action as a 17-year-old in the Appalachian League where he hit a blistering .351/.418/.587 in 61 games despite being young for the league. Last year he split time between A and high-A ball, batting a combined .327/.398/.487 between the Midwest and Florida Leagues in 114 games. I, personally, had the pleasure of watching him hit in a game for Princeton in 2018 and was amazed at how quick his hands were and how compact his swing was. He was simply outclassing every player on the field despite not being old enough to buy a pack of smokes.

Law notes his outstanding plate discipline — he walks a lot and doesn’t strike out very often – and believes that he can stick at shortstop, which makes him an even more valuable prospect.

Number two on the list: outfielder Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels. Adell, who will turn 21 in April, hit .308/.390/.553 in Double-A last year before a 27-game stint in Triple-A. He’s a plus runner who plays center field and has the arm to handle a corner if needed. He also has plus power. Law believes he’ll need more time facing Triple-A pitching before he’s big league ready, but the Angels have a pretty decent center fielder at the moment so I suppose they’ll be OK for now.

If you want to know the other 98 of the top-100, you’ll have to read the article.