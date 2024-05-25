Wander Franco no longer has to do monthly check-ins

Wander Franco will no longer have to physically check in with Dominican Republic authorities each month, a Dominican appeals court ruled, according to multiple media reports Saturday.

The Rays’ All-Star shortstop, who has been accused of sexually exploiting a minor, is still under investigation in his native country. The court also retained the $33,000 in bond that Franco posted to be released from jail back in January. He was arrested and detained a week after failing to respond to a summons to speak with prosecutors.

Franco, on administrative leave with the Rays, is expected to be formally charged by Dominican prosecutors next month. Prosecutors allege that he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl that started in December 2022, while he was 21, and that he paid the teen’s mother for her consent to their relationship.

He signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays in 2021. While on administrative leave, Franco, 23, continues to be paid his $2 million salary for this season. He has not played in the majors since August 2023.

Franco is a .282 career hitter with 30 career homers with 130 RBIs.

