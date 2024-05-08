Wander Franco expected to face formal accusations in June

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An article from the Dominican Republic sheds more light on what is expected for Rays baseball player Wander Franco’s future.

El Nuevo Diario says prosecutors in the Dominican will formally accuse Franco of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor in June.

The investigation into Franco began in August when photos of him and a young girl went viral on social media.

Franco will now be formally accused of commercial sexual exploitation of that girl, who is reportedly 14 years old.

Prosecutors allegedly have evidence Franco was paying the victim’s mother. He allegedly gave her a car to keep her from telling police about his sexual relationship with a minor.

“Many people consider him the victim,” said Wendy Diaz, a Dominican Republic lawyer. “The mom here is playing a big role like the villain, really under peoples’ vision.”

The Rays have still been paying Franco his $2 million salary while he’s on administrative leave.

A punishment from MLB would likely come after the upcoming legal proceedings.

This is a developing story we will continue to follow.

