WANDAVISION Concept Art Shows a Sleeker Agatha Harkness

No shade to any of the other fantastic actors involved with WandaVision on Disney+. But Kathryn Hahn absolutely stole the show from the moment she stepped onto the frame. Whether it was as Agnes the nosy sitcom neighbor, or the powerful witch Agatha Harkness, Hahn was the show’s MVP. But her “final form,” so to speak, was almost quite different than what we saw on screen.

Via Comic Book, we’ve learned that Marvel Studios visual development artist David Masson recently shared early concept art for Agatha’s witchier persona. And it’s a little more “Bride in the Attic” from the Haunted Mansion, than Colonial-era witch. You can check out Masson’s earlier idea for Agatha’s costume right here:

The costume Hahn wore in her big final showdown with Wanda actually looked more like that of her comics counterpart. Certainly, more so than in this sleeker concept art we see above. Despite the comics reference, the one thing the producers of WandaVision decided not to adhere to from the comics was Agatha’s overall physical appearance. They went in a totally different direction there.

In the original Marvel Comics, they always portray Agatha as an old crone, holding a black cat. Despite having the powers and youth of the witches from Salem she stole all sucked out, she never became that white-haired witch. It’s possible that the producers didn’t want to subject Kathryn Hahn to hours in the makeup chair. Especially for something that would have maybe amounted to one scene.

Eventually, Agatha Harkness will show up again in the MCY. Maybe when we see her next, she’ll be wearing this earlier costume design. Hey, it took Elizabeth Olsen six years to get into her classic Scarlet Witch outfit. In the MCU, we’ve learned that anything is possible, given enough time. We just hope whatever Agatha wears, it’s still purple. Never ditch a good signature color. And hopefully, never ditch a good theme song either.

