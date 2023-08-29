Wan'Dale Robinson's return to Giants from PUP list 'feels really good'

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) warms up before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford / © Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s been nine months since Wan’Dale Robinson was able to play on a football field with his teammates after tearing his ACL last season, but the Giants’ second-year wide receiver finally returned to the field Tuesday after getting activated from the PUP list.

Although nine months for an ACL injury is considered a quick recovery time, especially for NFL players who typically need a little longer to heal before being fully cleared to return, Robinson said his time away from the team felt “like a long time.”

“It feels really good,” he said about his return to the team. “[It’s been a] long eight and a half months, but I’m just glad to be back out there with the guys.”

In his first practice on Tuesday, Robinson impressed teammates and coaches in drills and reminded everybody in the building why Big Blue drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old knows that he won’t be able to go full tilt right out of the gates, but the Kentucky product is hopeful he’ll be ready for Week 1 of the new season and says that he’s ready for whatever the team wants him to do.

“Right now it’s just gonna be a little gradual build up, just kinda get back out there, get my feet back under me and just go with the trainers and with the coaching staff and see where we’re at from there,” Robinson said. “At the end of the day I just want to help this football team win and whether that’s Week 1 and I feel comfortable out there or Week 2 or Week 3, whenever that may be, I’m hoping for Week 1 but just want to help the team win.”

Robinson also mentioned that it was a relief that he was activated from the PUP list when he was. The receiver would have had to miss the first four weeks (and likely more) of the season if he wasn’t activated before the 53-man roster deadline.

However, once his doctors and the medical team told him it was possible that he could be back before the start of the season, Robinson said he would do everything he could to make that happen and get back out there.

“That’s a big testament to this training staff and all the help that they’ve had with me,” he said. “A lot of BFR (blood-flow restriction), a lot of long nights and just making sure that you gotta do what you gotta do, gotta sacrifice some things so I knew I wanted to be ready for the start of the season and I knew that I would have to sacrifice some things to hopefully get back a little earlier than expected.”

Because Robinson put in the work, the Giants will have one of their promising, young wide receivers back on the field to help their offense that struggled last year, especially in the air.

In fact, the 43rd pick of the 2022 draft actually had his best game of his short career in the game he injured himself against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Despite a 31-18 loss, Robinson caught nine of 13 targets for 100 yards and added four rushing yards on one attempt.

Prior to that game, the rookie had just 14 catches for 127 yards in five games after getting injured in Week 1 and not playing for the next four weeks.

“Just felt like I had started to get a lot more confidence even from coming back from my injury the first week (of last season) and then I just felt really, really good, especially going into that game,” Robinson said about how he felt before his injury. “Luckily I ended off on that note and I know exactly what I can do in this league, but obviously it’s a new year and I just gotta get back to work.”