Will Wan'Dale Robinson injury add juice to New York Giants' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr.?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Wan'Dale Robinson was just hitting his stride, emerging as the center piece of a passing game the New York Giants hoped would expand in key games down the stretch in their push for the playoffs.

Now Robinson's rookie season is over.

Giants coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Robinson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on the first play of the fourth quarter in Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The question moving: do the Giants consider juicing up their anticipated pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. even more than was initially perceived with Robinson out for the season?

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson makes a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Beckham loves to be wanted, and he wants to be loved. Being needed may also factor in.

The fact that two of the biggest rivals in the NFL appear to be chasing Beckham in what could end up being a two-team showdown between NFC East foes certainly plays into that pursuit.

The Giants and the Cowboys are expected to host Beckham at their team facilities for free agent visits next week following their Thanksgiving encounter at AT&T Stadium this Thursday afternoon, a rematch of the Cowboys' 20-13 victory from earlier this season.

The loss of Robinson is yet another hit to an already-depleted receiving corps. Sterling Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3. Kadarius Toney could not get on the practice field, and he was traded away to Kansas City. Kenny Golladay has struggled to live up to his $72 million contract.

Several individuals familiar with the situation have reiterated to NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the Giants have maintained interest in a possible reunion with Beckham, and he shares in that. But, the Cowboys, among others, certainly complicate that scenario, especially with owner Jerry Jones going public with his desire to have Beckham wearing a star on his helmet at some point this season and beyond.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) in the tunnel for the New York Giants in 2018.

Beckham, 30, tore his ACL in the Super Bowl as a member of the victorious Rams in February, and he is expected to be cleared for football activities after a nine-month recovery in the coming days. That would potentially allow Beckham, the No. 12 overall pick of the Giants in 2014, to take his free agent visits and undergo a physical with each of his potential suitors.

It's uncertain as to whether Beckham's interest in the Giants has been altered by their loss to the Lions, even before they take the field against the Cowboys.

Next men up for Giants

Darius Slayton has stepped up and emerged as a significant target for Daniel Jones. Isaiah Hodgins has contributed the last two games despite participating in only a handful of practices after being picked up on waivers from the Bills. Richie James will likely take over in the slot for Robinson, while Marcus Johnson and David Sills have seen their reps decrease in recent games.

While Cowboys players, including Micah Parsons, have taken to social media in their courting of Beckham, Giants players Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard have joked that they don't need Twitter to reach out to their former teammate and close friend.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen kept the door open for a possible Beckham return during his bye week news conference earlier this month. The contract terms have to appeal to Beckham, obviously, but also to the Giants, who have been willing to compromise their salary cap health in 2023 and beyond. They would need to structure a deal with a low cap hit for the remainder of 2022, then potentially take advantage of the increased space available in future seasons.

“He’s been a good player,” Schoen said of Beckham, who was likely headed for Super Bowl MVP honors with a dominant first half against the Bengals before injuring his knee. “He’s a guy we would consider and talk to when he’s healthy.”

Beckham's list of potential suitors may not be limited to the Giants and the Cowboys. The belief was that, eventually, he would have gone back to the Rams, who talked publicly about wanting him back. But with the reigning champs hitting a rough patch and unlikely to return to the playoffs, his recruitment has opened up a bit.

The Bills and 49ers are also expected to pursue Beckham, and the Chiefs could make a push given the injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and former Giant Kadarius Toney, who left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

The more teams involved the merrier for Beckham, who has been open about a desire to sign a long-term deal wherever he ends up. That may or may not unfold when he ultimately makes a decision.

Barkley, Shepard and Beckham are very close, and their relationship should not be overlooked. They were together to celebrate Beckham's 30th birthday two weeks ago. The catch here, of course, is that Barkley and Shepard are not under contract with the Giants beyond this season. And while it is anticipated that the Giants keep Barkley here, whether that is with a long-term contract or by using the franchise tag, Shepard's status is uncertain as he recovers from ACL surgery.

Beckham's exit from the Giants did not sit well with the player when former general manager Dave Gettleman traded him to the Browns only months after the organization signed him to a long-term extension. Gettleman painted Beckham as a problem in the locker room, one he believed needed fixing.

Beckham was unhappy with the way he was portrayed by Gettleman, who was replaced by Schoen in January after one of the worst four-year stretches for an executive in franchise history.

His public criticism of Eli Manning's decline, among other topics, in a controversial ESPN interview sitting next to Lil Wayne drove a wedge between Beckham and former Giants coach Pat Shurmur early in the 2018 season. But, as time has passed, Beckham has remained well-liked by many in the Giants' organization, including co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wan'Dale Robinson injury impacts New York Giants' Odell Beckham chase