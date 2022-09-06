Wan’Dale Robinson optimistic about Giants’ offense under Mike Kafka

This Sunday, the New York Giants will debut their new offense led by first-year head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The offense will be more spread out, use more pre-snap motion and hopefully move the football with more ease and put more points on the scoreboard.

One of the key contributors on offense is rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, the Giants’ second-round pick out of Kentucky. The diminutive Robinson (5’8″, 185) is a wide receiver that identifies as a ‘gadget’ player and will be used in a multitude of ways this year.

Kafka will be cling the plays and is likely to call on Robinson more often than expected. Robinson is ready for the challenge.

“He knows how to get the guys matched up,” Robinson said of Kafka. “He’s going to get us in a groove and get us going. Knows when to take the shots and things like that and get us in the best plays each and every play.”

By “us,” Robinson means himself and fellow wideouts Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney. There’s a lot of talent within the group but there’s not much confidence in them at the moment after a year that saw them underachieve due to injuries and a stagnant offensive scheme.

Robinson knows nothing of what happened in the past. He’s the fresh face that the team hopes will inject some life and depth into the offense.

“I think it can be really effective,” he said. “At the end of the day, you want guys that can separate and go out there and make plays. I feel like we all do a really good job of that. I think our coaches are going to do a really good job of mixing us in and doing what they have to do to get us all the ball, whenever they need to.”

The offense has a new lease on life, or at least a one-year lease. Quarterback Daniel Jones is in the spotlight behind a new offensive line and a has a healthy Saquon Barkley behind him. The Giants could finally have an offense worth watching.

Related

Giants are 5.5-point road underdogs vs. Titans Giants' Evan Neal hates losing but may have to get used to it Report: Giants restructure contract of DL Leonard Williams

Story continues

List

Giants football returns: 7 biggest storylines of the 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire