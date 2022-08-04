Wan’Dale Robinson excited over potential of Giants’ dynamic offense

When the New York Giants selected Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round of this year’s NFL draft, few knew what to make of it.

After one week of training camp, the plan for a diminutive ‘gadget’ player is coming more into focus. Robinson has excelled thus far in camp as a receiver, displaying an outstanding ability to get separation and weave his way through defenders.

But his value, it seems, will not end there. In drills this week, Robinson also lined up in the backfield as a running back along with wide receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Saquon Barkley. He was not surprised.

“I figured that would be a little bit a part of the plan but again, wherever (Brian Daboll) and (Mike) Kafka want me to line up, I’ll be more than happy to line up whether that’s running back, inside slot receiver, or outside receiver,” Robinson told reporters.

Robinson believes the Giants will do whatever it takes to get him and the other playmakers on the offense the football in space.

“I think it could be pretty exciting,” he said. “We’ll see the stuff that they come up with, and whenever game time comes, I’m sure you’ll be happy to see it.”

One thing we haven’t seen yet is Robinson attempt a pass. He laughed a bit when asked by reporters if he could throw.

“Hey, you’re going to have to see. We can’t give anything out right now,” Robinson added.

The rookie is still learning his place, and the Giants are still figuring that out as well. One thing is for sure, he’s down with whatever plans they have for him.

“I’m just trying to go out there every day and prove that they drafted me for a reason. I’m just trying to do everything that I can to help our team win in whatever aspect, whether that’s running the ball, catching the ball, I’m just willing to do so,” Robinson said.

