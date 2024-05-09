Wamego takes NCKL golf title

May 8—Chapman's Danny Jackson medals third

MARYSVILLE — Wamego senior Cash Foltz shot a Par 72 score Monday to win the NCKL Golf Championships at the Marysville Country Club. His teammate Kaden Tyner wsas five over 77 for second place while Chapman senior Danny Jackson was third medalist with a round of 80.

Wamego took team title honors with 312 followed by Concordia 343, Clay Center 349, Marysville 355, Chapman 389 and Abilene 399.

Jackson shot an even 40 on the front nine and then carded 40 coming back. Earlier this year at the Marysville Invitational Jackson shot 89 on the same course. He carded two birdies on the front nine to aid his score. Foltz

Abilene's Aaron Hartman shot 89 on Monday to tie for 17th place with Clay Center's Presley Borgerding. CJ Brooks was 27th at 98 while Nolin Hartman shot 104. Other golfers for the Cowboys were Brayden Simpson 108 and Kaden Timm 115.

Playing the tournament for Chapman were Jackson 80, Tucker Stroda 93, Kolby Craig 98, Clayton Carson 118, Layton Randle 121, and Chase Lillard 123.

Wamego's six-member team all finished in the Top 10 on the leader board with Talon White third 81, Spencer Hecht and Regan Kueker tied for fifth at 82 while Breckin Miller finished ninth at 85.

Concordia's Parker Teel was in fifth with 82, Clay Center's Isaac Pfizenmaier tied for fifth at 82 and Marysville's Zephry Landoll was tenth at 87. Concordia had three golfers tie for tenth with an 87 score along with Marysville's Mason Rader also at 87.