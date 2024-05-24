Wamego softball wins 17-inning thriller in state quarterfinals, pitcher strikes out 30

SALINA (KSNT) – Two and a half hours after the fourth game of the day was scheduled to start, Wamego softball won the third quarterfinal match of the day in Salina.

The Lady Raiders beat Clearwater, 2-1, after 17 innings of play in the 3A quarterfinals.

Tennessee commit Peyton Hardenburger pitched the entire game for Wamego, allowing just one run and three hits. She struck out 30 batters.

“[Coach] asked me what my line was, what the end was, and I said ‘The end is when we win.'” Hardenburger told 27 News after the game. “I’m a competitor. My body may be slower than my mind is but there’s nothing that will take me off that mound, unless my leg is in two pieces. Nothing.”

The game was scoreless for the first 13 innings, before each team scored one run in the 14th. Kyra Olberding delivered the game winning, walk-off, hit in the bottom of the 17th.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.