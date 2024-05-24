Wamego pitcher throws no-hitter day after 30 strikeout performance

SALINA (KSNT) – Wamego junior pitcher Peyton Hardenburger continues to appear invincible in the 4A state softball tournament.

Hardenburger, a Tennessee commit, showed no signs of slowing down on Friday despite pitching 17 innings on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals, she allowed just one run against Clearwater in the Lady Raiders 2-1 win. She struck out 30 batters. If she’s tired on Friday, it is not showing. Hardenburger followed up her 30 strikeout performance with a no-hitter, and 16 more Ks, against Eudora in the semifinals on Friday. Wamego won 2-0.

“I don’t know if there’s any words for Peyton at this point,” Wamego head softball coach Luke Meyer said in a 27 News exclusive interview after the semifinal win. “[After] what she did yesterday, and [to] show up this morning and want the ball. There’s not a better pitcher, a tougher competitor in any sport in Kansas. I can’t say enough about her.”

“I really think it’s mind over matter,” Hardenburger told 27 News. “I will do another 17 innings if it means I can get my team to state again. It’s the ultimate goal and to see the look on their faces when we complete that game, it means the world to me. So I’ll do anything.”

The Lady Raiders will play the winner of Towanda-Circle and Andale in the 4A state softball championship at 5 p.m. in Salina.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.