Wamego’s Hardenburger wins Gatorade Player of the Year

WAMEGO (KSNT) – Following a historic run in the 4A state tournament, Wamego’s Peyton Hardenburger is being recognized as the best softball player in Kansas.

Hardenburger was named the 2023-24 Kansas Softball Gatorade Player of the Year on Friday. She threw a total of 31 innings, 63 strikeouts and two no-hitters through just three games in the state tournament, and was ultimately crowned at 4A state champion. The junior pitcher is the first softball player from Wamego High School to receive the award.

It wasn’t just the state tournament run that made Hardenburger stand out, she boasts a 15-1 record, 0.30 ERA and a whopping 288 strikeouts in 117 innings pitched in her junior campaign. The Tennessee softball commit can also get things done at the plate, batting .459 with 23 RBI on the season.

Hardenburger joins recent winners Madison Walker of Olathe High School, who won in 2022-23, Stanford standout Nija Canady of Topeka High School, who won in 2021-22, and Tatum Clopton of Lawrence Free State High School, who won in 2019-20.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.