Walters visits Southern Miss; Gillon and Stevenson stand out

Sep. 4—As the calendar turns to September, things are beginning to take shape for area football recruits.

Some will begin to narrow down their final schools. Others will begin to receive more offers as a result of their play. Those currently committed might reconsider their options.

Quite a few recruits impressed with their play this past weekend, which made it hard to just pick one standout player. I have a feeling it'll be harder and harder to narrow things down as the season goes on.

Anyway, let's focus on what stood out this week.

Walters pays a visit

Itawamba AHS junior linebacker/tight end Bryson Walters was one of several prospects invited to Southern Miss' season opening game against Alcorn State on Saturday.

So far this season, Walters has racked up 27 total tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss and an interception for the Indians. He is currently in search of a Division I offer.

Two area seniors, Houston's Jalen Washington and West Point's Zay Lowery, are currently committed to Southern Miss. Another, Tupelo's Jakwon Morris, holds an offer from the Golden Eagles.

Gillon goes off

Noah Gillon led the Blue Devils to a big win in the Skunk Bowl on Friday night.

The junior quarterback went 11 for 18 for 223 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-26 win over Baldwyn.

Gillon is rated by 247sports as the No. 17 player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 63 quarterback in the country for the Class of 2025. He currently has offers from Austin Peay and Troy.

Stevenson makes his mark

Jay Stevenson was a big part of Starkville's 39-28 win over West Point.

The senior transfer from Heritage Academy had 16 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Stevenson is the No. 48 player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 129 player in the country, according to 247sports.

He currently has offers from Akron, Arkansas State and South Alabama.

