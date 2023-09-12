Walters receives more invites, Bailey and Reed-Jones shine

Sep. 11—We're now over a quarter of a way through the 2023 season. As such, the recruiting landscape is becoming clearer. Slowly but surely.

At the moment, there's not a ton of news regarding new offers, narrowed-down lists of schools, commitments or decommitments. However, with just three months between now and National Signing Day, expect that to change sooner than later.

Deciding on just one or two players that stood out during the week isn't getting any easier, and it'll probably only get harder as the season goes on. Just this past weekend, we had a 51-yard field goal and a 427-yard rushing game from players whose names you could hear called out a lot on Saturdays. It does give you plenty to write about.

At any rate, let's jump in.

Walters receives two more invitations

Bryson Walters was invited by two more schools this past week to games. The junior linebacker from Itawamba AHS was invited to Mercer's game against Morehead State on Saturday. He also has an invitation from Midwestern State, a Division II school in Wichita Falls, Texas, to attend a game this season.

Walters attended Mississippi State's game against Arizona on Saturday.

Although the Indians fell to Lafayette on Friday, Walters had 12 total tackles, including 8 solo. He currently leads the team with 27 total tackles and 12 solo stops. As of now, he has yet to receive an offer.

Commodore receiver cruises

On the other sideline, Makyi-Reed Jones was instrumental in Lafayette's 48-27 win over the Indians. He currently has an offer from Mississippi Valley State.

The senior wide receiver caught eight passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns. He's one of five area players with an offer from the Delta Devils.

Bailey balls out

Brewer Bailey helped lead Tupelo Christian to a dominant 35-0 win over Harding Academy (Tenn.).

The senior quarterback ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. He also completed 5 of 13 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

