Walters to lead JMA girls basketball and soccer

Jun. 5—John Milledge Academy has named Gatewood alumna Jordan Walters as its new head varsity girls basketball coach.

She takes over for Jeremy Mayweather, who led the program to Final Four finishes in two of his three years at the helm. He resigned his post at the school, according to JMA athletic director JT Wall, making way for Walters to take on the role.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity," the new Lady Trojans head said Monday. "I think there has been a lot of growth in these girls over the last couple of years. I'm excited to get my hands on them at the age they're at and put my imprint on the program to see where I can get them."

Walters won two basketball state championships as a Lady Gator before graduating from the Eatonton school in 2012. She attended Georgia College & State University and assistant coached at her alma mater until she took over the program in 2019. The last two years, she split time coaching there and working at Med-Lake Laboratory here in Milledgeville. She says she told Gatewood this spring she planned on taking some time away from coaching.

"I truly intended to do that, and then this opportunity came available," Walters said of the JMA job. "There were lots of prayers about it. It was too good to turn down."

Gatewood, meanwhile, named Walters' former assistant Ferdinand Farley Jr. as her replacement.

Walters takes over a John Milledge team that will largely be a blank slate when the Lady Trojans take the floor in late fall/early winter. Four starters from the 2023-24 squad graduated just a couple of weeks ago, including two 1,000-point scorers in point guard Maggie Prestwood and forward Allie Osborne. Rising senior center Calah Foston is the only returning starting five player, bringing back six points and 10 rebounds per game as an All-Region selection. Foston's classmates Kylie Steinmeyer and Lucy Elliot helped provide a spark off the bench at times. All three of those names and more will need to step up into larger roles if the Lady Trojans are going to continue their recent run of success.

Walters is looking forward to figuring out exactly what she's got.

"I really want to see the girls play," she said. "I watched some games, but not with the intent of ever coaching them. I want to see their characteristics, see who leads, who's full speed, and who goes for the ball every time."

The new Lady Trojans head coach wants to see her players develop off the court as well.

"I'd say my biggest strong suit is helping to raise a better generation of girls," Walters said. "I am super competitive and want to win every game, but I think having the relationship with them and raising women with character and strong qualities will take them so far in life no matter what the record ends up being."

In addition to her basketball duties, Walters will also coach JMA girls soccer in the spring and serve as the school's admissions director since that position recently opened up as well.

"We are thrilled to have Jordan Walters join our athletic department as the new head varsity girls basketball coach and head varsity girls soccer coach," John Milledge AD Wall said. "Coach Walters brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of developing her student-athletes both on and off the court."