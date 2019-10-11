When the Bears announced their 2019 schedule, we decided to have some puppies reveal the opponents. Now, we have taken it a step further. We have a puppy that will make weekly picks for the Bears games.

Walter has been through a lot during his young life



We introduce you to the pup who will be predicting Bears games all season in our first edition of Puppy Pick 'Em! (@onetailatatime) pic.twitter.com/S3AVfKMALx



— NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) August 29, 2019

It is the bye week!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Walter takes a break from his arduous job of making picks every week to try out some new activitites. He heads to puppy school to learn how to sit (and does a stellar job), he explores the city of Chicago in his stroller and even tried leash training (which didn't go as well), and his sister's got adopted!

After all that excitement, it was time for the bad news... bye bye baby makers! Walter heads to to the doggie doctor to get neutered, but now he's ready to be adopted!

The 12-week old dachshund was hand-selected by the scouts at NBC Sports Chicago and hails from One Tail at a Time rescue. He came from a shelter in Alabama and was transported to Chicago. At just 7 weeks old and without his mom, he beat a deadly virus and spent some time in the doggie ER, where he healed and became strong again.

Now, Walter is ready to rumble between the well-manicured lines of Sweetness Field. He is NOW adoptable via onetail.org and has two adorable sisters named Martha and Millie, who are already adopted.

Story continues

Walter will pick the games throughout the NFL season, including the playoffs and we hope that his nose follows the scent to the Bears every week, all the way to that magical game in Miami in February. Narrated by Jason Benetti, play-by-play announcer for the White Sox.

It is time for Puppy Pick ‘Em presented by Nissan.

To learn more: www.onetail.org

Walter, our Puppy Pick 'Em puppy pays a visit to the doggie doctor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago