Walter Payton’s son Jarrett captures video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together

Jarrett Payton, son of the late Bears great Walter Payton was in the right place at the right time on Sunday after the Kansas Chiefs clobbered Chicago, 41-10, at Arrowhead.

Payton was in the position to capture the video everyone craved.

That would be of pop star Taylor Swift leaving the venue with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

As of this writing, it has been viewed 2.4 million times on Twitter.

That’s a tribute to the ultimate pop culture combination. The iconic Swift and the fantastic NFL star Kelce.

Well done by the former Amsterdam Admiral.

