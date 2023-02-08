Walter Payton memorabilia up for auction this weekend in Arizona

New Walter Payton memorabilia up for auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A cornucopia of memorabilia from Walter Payton's historic career with the Chicago Bears is up for auction at Hunt Auctions Super Bowl LVII Live Auction at the Phoenix Convention Center this weekend, according to ChicagoBears.com.

The artifacts included in the auction include about 30 presentation footballs – some from records he's broken (NFL rushing record and 10,000-yard mark). His 1985 NFC Offensive Player of the Year Award is included, along with other Pro Bowl awards.

Some other items include cleats, a golf bag with clubs, an auto racing suit and helmet, license plates and a signed Wilson Sporting Goods endorsement contract. Proceeds from the auction for Payton's memorabilia will go towards his and his wife's, Connie, foundation, the Jarrett Payton Foundation and NFL Auction Charities.

"It has been 35 years since my husband Walter left the playing field completing one of most distinguished careers in the history of the NFL," said Connie Payton to ChicagoBears.com. "There are many items which we continue to cherish along with the countless memories from Walter which we hold dear with our family. We have decided to share a portion of the memorabilia from his career with the fans who passionately supported him during his time playing in the NFL.

"Walter's legacy on the field and philanthropic efforts off of the field continue to provide a guiding light for our family. We are proud to offer these items and even more pleased that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Walter and Connie Payton Foundation, Jarrett Payton Foundation and NFL Auction charities."

Payton is regarded as one of, if not the best, players in Chicago Bears history, as well as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

He played with the Bears for 13 seasons, earning 9 Pro Bowl nods, five All-Pro selections, MVP in 1977, Offensive Player of the Year in 1985 and of course, a Super Bowl ring with the '85 Bears.

Payton recorded over 20,000 yards from scrimmage with the Bears. He tragically died in 1999 from bile duct cancer at age 45.

