Walter Payton Man of the Year Award goes to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Barry Werner
There are 32 nominees annually for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, one from each team.

There can only be one winner and on Thursday that player was announced in Phoenix at NFL Honors.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earned the honor. He joins Roger Staubach, Jason Witten, and Troy Aikman as other Cowboys who have earned the honor.

 

