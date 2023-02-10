Walter Payton Man of the Year Award goes to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

There are 32 nominees annually for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, one from each team.

There can only be one winner and on Thursday that player was announced in Phoenix at NFL Honors.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earned the honor. He joins Roger Staubach, Jason Witten, and Troy Aikman as other Cowboys who have earned the honor.

"We're all blessed with the obligation to make an impact on our communities and to love our neighbors." An inspiring #WPMOY speech from @dak. 🙏 (by @nationwide) #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/yuecVK84FP — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

To the man doing everything he can 4️⃣ his community, we salute @dak as the 2022 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year. 👏👏👏#DallasCowboys | @Nationwide | #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/X8tfqV7GGn — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) February 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire