Walter Nolen is in the portal, and Texas is one of many who want the Texas A&M transfer

Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Guess who'd love to have him? Texas, yes. But also Georgia and Michigan and Oregon and LSU and Tennessee and, oh yeah, he might just decide to stay an Aggie. He was the nation's No. 2 overall recruit in 2022.

Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen has entered the transfer portal and has immediately become one of the hottest names on the market.

Texas has already shown interest in Nolen, who was the nation's No. 2 overall prospect in 2022 on 247Sports' composite rankings. The Longhorns are one of many schools courting him, though, as 247Sports reported that Georgia, Oregon, LSU, Tennessee and Michigan are options as well as a possible return to A&M.

This season, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive lineman recorded 37 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. For his career, he has 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Texas 2023 transfer portal activity

Texas is historically not incredibly active in the transfer portal, bringing in only five players last offseason: punter Ryan Sanborn, defensive tackle Trill Carter, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, safety Jalen Catalon and cornerback Gavin Holmes. However, Mitchell ended up being an incredibly important addition, collecting 813 yards and 10 touchdowns through 13 games in 2023, and Sanborn has handled the Longhorns' punting duties all season.

