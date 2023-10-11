Walter Nolen, implicated in Tennessee football NCAA violations, may trouble Vols again

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel praised Texas A&M’s “big skill up front” on defense.

He could’ve just identified Walter Nolen by name.

Nolen, the former five-star prospect from Powell High in Knoxville, spurned Tennessee when he signed with Texas A&M in December 2021. In July, Knox News reported that Nolen was implicated in serious NCAA recruiting violations under former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt that resulted in the Vols’ five-year probation.

Nolen could be a headache on the field for No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) when it faces Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

Nolen is a lightning-quick 6-foot-4, 290-pound sophomore who leads all SEC defensive linemen with 7.5 tackles-for-loss. He’s showing why he was coveted by the Vols and every Power 5 program in college football.

Texas A&M is tapping into that potential on a ferocious defensive line.

“They are good at stopping the run. They are good at getting after the quarterback, too,” Heupel said. “They are physical. They are dynamic. They are thick. They play strong.”

Heupel didn’t mention Nolen or any particular player. There are too many that impact the Aggies defense to name.

Texas A&M leads the nation in sacks (26) and tackles-for-loss (57) and touts the No. 1 rushing defense in the SEC, allowing only 84 yards per game. It’s quite a challenge for Tennessee, which has the SEC’s No. 1 rushing offense and rarely gets tackled in the backfield.

Blocking Nolen will be a high priority. But Tennessee is well acquainted with the budding star, whose history left a sour taste with the Vols.

How Walter Nolen was involved in NCAA violations

Nolen, who transferred from St. Benedict near Memphis to Powell in 2021, was ranked the No. 2 recruit in the nation in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports composite.

And Pruitt’s staff tried to lure him to Tennessee by using inducements during a COVID-19 recruiting dead period.

Nolen benefited from an impermissible four-day recruiting visit worth nearly $3,000 to Tennessee in October 2020. It was the longest illicit visit and featured the most money spent on a specific prospect and his travel party in a single visit during the Pruitt recruiting scandal.

Pruitt’s staff provided Nolen and his travel party with Tennessee apparel, hotel stay, free meals, transportation and entertainment.

Nolen is not mentioned by name in NCAA and university investigative documents obtained by Knox News via a public records request, but he is included.

Knox News uncovered Nolen's identity by cross-referencing the connections and reviewing the details of his recruitment in the documents and through a source with direct knowledge of his impermissible visit to Tennessee. The source spoke to Knox News about the recruitment on condition of anonymity.

Nolen’s father, also named Walter, declined comment when reached by Knox News in July after NCAA penalties were announced. In a brief statement to the Bryan College Station Eagle, Nolen’s father said, “it never happened,” but he did not refute any specific details in the report.

Texas A&M has never commented on Nolen’s part in Tennessee’s NCAA violations or whether he was punished for it. He has played 16 of 18 games since coming to Texas A&M last season, including 15 consecutive games.

At least 105 people were involved in more than 200 violations committed under Pruitt from 2018 to early 2021. Nolen was among at least 29 recruits implicated.

But the NCAA focused its penalties on the coaches and staff members who carried out the violations and the university responsible for monitoring them. Eight former football staff members received show-cause penalties, and Tennessee got five years probation.

Vols face challenge in blocking Nolen and company

Nolen has turned the corner this season on the Texas A&M defensive line, which is where he concerns the Vols.

As a pass rusher, Nolen has four sacks in six games. As a run stopper, he has the highest grade as a tackler of any Texas A&M defender, according to Pro Football Focus.

Nolen has a quick first step, which he’s maximized alongside veteran defensive linemen. Nose tackle McKinley Jackson often draws double teams. And defensive end Shermar Turner has been a handful coming off the edge.

They’ve cleared the path for playmaking linebacker Edgerrin Cooper to rack up six sacks and an SEC-leading 12 tackles-for-loss.

“They’re really really talented up front,” Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said. “They’ve got talented players that they turn loose and go after the football. They present a unique challenge.”

Following an open week, Tennessee’s offensive line should be close to full strength for the first time this season.

Center Cooper Mays made his season debut in the win over South Carolina after preseason hernia surgery. Left guard Andrej Karic and right tackle Jeremiah Crawford missed the South Carolina game due to injuries, but Heupel said he anticipates them being available against Texas A&M.

Tennessee averages 231.2 yards rushing per game with the backfield trio of Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson.

Texas A&M held Alabama to only 23 yards rushing in a 26-20 loss to the Crimson Tide. And the Aggies have allowed only one rushing touchdown this season, the fewest in college football.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Walter Nolen, part of Tennessee football NCAA violations, to face Vols