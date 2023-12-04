Walter Nolen to enter the transfer portal. Could Tennessee football be his choice?

Walter Nolen, a former Tennessee football recruiting target, announced Sunday he is entering the transfer portal and leaving Texas A&M.

Nolen, a standout defensive lineman, played the past two seasons at Texas A&M after signing with the Aggies and spurning the Vols as the No. 2 recruit in the 247Sports Composite in the 2021 class. The Aggies fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Nov. 12. The Aggies hired former Duke coach Mike Elko.

Nolen played his final season of high school football at Powell. Nolen transferred from St. Benedict at Auburndale outside Memphis to Powell, where he won a state championship as a senior.

What Walter Nolen said about transferring from Texas A&M

Nolen made 66 total tackles in 22 games for the Aggies in two seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman Nolen broke out as a sophomore with 37 tackles, 8½ tackles for loss, and four sacks. He had 29 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss, and one sack as a freshman.

“First off I wanna thank God for putting me in the position that I am,” Nolen posted to social media. “It has been a good run over the past 2 years, a lot of ups and downs. Being here at Texas A&M has taught me a lot, on and off the field, but with that being said I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility. My recruitment is wide open!”

Nolen was widely recruited as a high school prospect before signing with the Aggies. UT recruited Nolen after hiring Josh Heupel in January 2021 and also had recruited him under fired coach Jeremy Pruitt.

How Walter Nolen was involved in NCAA violations under Jeremy Pruitt

In July, Knox News reported that Nolen was implicated in serious NCAA recruiting violations under Pruitt that resulted in the Vols’ five-year probation. Pruitt’s staff tried to lure Nolen to Tennessee by using inducements during a COVID-19 recruiting dead period.

Nolen benefited from an impermissible four-day recruiting visit worth nearly $3,000 to Tennessee in October 2020. It was the longest illicit visit and featured the most money spent on a specific prospect and his travel party in a single visit during the Pruitt recruiting scandal, which involved more than 200 violations.

Pruitt’s staff provided Nolen and his travel party with Tennessee apparel, hotel stay, free meals, transportation and entertainment.

Nolen is not mentioned by name in NCAA and university investigative documents obtained by Knox News via a public records request, but he is included.

Knox News uncovered Nolen's identity by cross-referencing the connections and reviewing the details of his recruitment in the documents and through a source with direct knowledge of his impermissible visit to Tennessee. The source spoke to Knox News about the recruitment on condition of anonymity.

Nolen’s father, also named Walter, declined comment when reached by Knox News in July after NCAA penalties were announced. In a brief statement to the Bryan College Station Eagle, Nolen’s father said, “it never happened,” but he did not refute any specific details in the report.

