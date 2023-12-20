Walter Nolen announces top two schools in transfer portal recruitment

It’s down to Dan Lanning and Lane Kiffin.

Prized defensive end Walter Nolen, who has spent the last two seasons at Texas A&M, tells On3 that he has widdled down his choices to Oregon and Ole Miss for the school he plans to play for next.

For the past two years, Nolen has been one of the top defensive ends in the SEC and the country and when he announced he would be entering the transfer portal, schools basically lined up for his services.

Fortunately, the Ducks and Dan Lanning were one of just a few schools that were granted a visit and since Oregon has made the final cut, that visit must have gone well.

For this past season, Nolen had 37 tackles, 8.5 for loss and four sacks for an underachieving Aggies team that chose to buy out head coach Jimbo Fisher’s contract to the tune of close to $80 million.

Oregon has done well in the transfer portal so far by signing quarterback Dillon Gabriel from Oklahoma and Dante Moore from UCLA. Adding Nolen would make an already good defense even better as the Ducks go into the Big Ten next season.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire