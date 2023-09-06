Walter Jones talks to GMFB about pushing trucks, Seahawks 2023 offense

Tim Weaver

One of the greatest players in Seahawks history is a guest on Good Morning Football today.

Watch Seattle’s legendary Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones talk about pushing trucks in the offseason to train as well as Geno Smith as the 2023 Seahawks offense.

More Seahawks Wire stories

6 biggest questions going into 2023

5 roster moves announced Monday

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire