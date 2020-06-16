Walter Jones on Super Bowl XL: Seahawks 75% lost and 25% got robbed

Super Bowl XL will forever be a topic that incites anger and frustration in the city of Seattle.

But while it's not a fond memory for Seahawks fans, I had to ask Walter Jones about it on the latest episode of the Talkin' Seahawks Podcast. Seattle lost that game to the Steelers, 21-10, dashing the franchise's hopes of hoisting its first ever Lombardi Trophy.

The Seahawks Hall of Fame left tackle gave a candid response when asked about the questionable officiating with several calls that tipped the scales in Pittsburgh's favor.

I asked him this: What percentage would you say you guys lost the game, and what percentage would you say you got robbed?

"I would say probably 75% we lost that game and the rest that we got robbed," Jones said.

That's solid ownership from a team leader, but fans will still appreciate hearing Jones acknowledge the poor calls that went against the Seahawks. Heck, even Bill Leavy, the game's official, admitted he botched a few calls in crucial moments.

"It was a tough thing for me. I kicked two calls in the fourth quarter and I impacted the game, and as an official you never want to do that," Leavy said. "It left me with a lot of sleepless nights, and I think about it constantly," Leavy said of the February 2006 game. "I'll go to my grave wishing that I'd been better."

Leavy didn't specify which plays he missed on, but one was likely the controversial holding call on Sean Locklear in the beginning of the fourth quarter that negated a completion down to the Steelers 1-yard line. A touchdown there would have given the Seahawks a 17-14 lead.

Instead, Matt Hasselbeck threw an interception on the very next play and the Steelers scored the game-sealing touchdown four plays after that.

That turnover wasn't Seattle's only critical miscue of the game. Two missed field goals, poor clock management at the end of the first half and a few untimely drops also doomed the Seahawks.

Story continues

"I think guys who have played this game for so long understand that we have to overcome bad calls or whatever is going on in that game. If you look at our season that year, we should have overcame that," Jones said. "No matter how bad that was, we still were in that game. We still had an opportunity to overcome that and win that game."

The sting of that loss has lessened over the years, mainly because the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII over the Broncos in 2013. That was an incredible weekend for Jones as he was in attendance for the game as he'd been named to the NFL's 2014 Hall of Fame class the night prior.

"Think about that," Jones began, "You get into the Hall of Fame and then the team you played your entire career with is at that same stadium. You get to celebrate with the team that took a chance on you and said ‘Hey we want to draft you, and we want you to be a part of this.'"

Jones played all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Seahawks while making nine Pro Bowls and being named All-Pro four times. He was a no-brainer for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his number was also retired by Seattle.

Even though his hand remains void of a Super Bowl ring, his legendary career left him with plenty to be proud of.

Head here to listen to the full podcast with Jones.

Walter Jones on Super Bowl XL: Seahawks 75% lost and 25% got robbed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest