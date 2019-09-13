When the Bears announced their 2019 schedule, we decided to have some puppies reveal the opponents. Now, we have taken it a step further. We have a puppy that will make weekly picks for the Bears games.

Walter has been through a lot during his young life



We introduce you to the pup who will be predicting Bears games all season in our first edition of Puppy Pick 'Em! (@onetailatatime) pic.twitter.com/S3AVfKMALx



— NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) August 29, 2019

Walter's week 1 pick did not quite pan out, as the Packers bested the Bears on the opening night of the NFL's 100th season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Now, Walter's week 2 pick is in. Will he go for the bear (Chicago Bears) or the unicorn (Denver Broncos)?

The 9-week old dachshund was hand-selected by the scouts at NBC Sports Chicago and hails from One Tail at a Time rescue. He came from a shelter in Alabama and was transported to Chicago. At just 7 weeks old and without his mom, he beat a deadly virus and spent some time in the doggie ER, where he healed and became strong again.

Now, Walter is ready to rumble between the well-manicured lines of Sweetness Field. He will be adoptable soon via onetail.org and has two adorable sisters named Martha and Millie.

Walter will pick the games throughout the NFL season, including the playoffs and we hope that his nose follows the scent to the Bears every week, all the way to that magical game in Miami in February.

It is time for Puppy Pick ‘Em presented by Nissan.

Story continues

To learn more: www.onetail.org

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports!

Walter the dachshund makes his week 2 pick for Bears-Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago





