Alabama superfan Walt Gary dies at 36

Walt Gary, the Alabama superfan who brought nothing but joy to the Crimson Tide, died Thursday at the age of 36, ESPN reports.

The Crimson Tide announced Gary’s death on Twitter with a statement from head coach Nick Saban, who called him “a special part of the Alabama football program.”

Gary, who was born with Down Syndrome, became one the Crimson Tide community’s most beloved figures after being welcomed to practices under former head coach Gene Stallings, who had a son with Down Syndrome himself.

His relationship with the Alabama program continued under Nick Saban, with weekly visits to the team where he would meet players and give score predictions to Saban according to ESPN.

Walt Gary will be missed by the Crimson Tide. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Alabama football players react to Walt Gary’s death

Gary’s death was predictably met with an outbreak of emotion among Alabama players.

