Alabama superfan Walt Gary dies at 36

Walt Gary, the Alabama superfan who brought nothing but joy to the Crimson Tide, died Thursday at the age of 36, ESPN reports.

The Crimson Tide announced Gary’s death on Twitter with a statement from head coach Nick Saban, who called him “a special part of the Alabama football program.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thursdays will never be the same.

Rest In Peace, Walt. pic.twitter.com/ipjxgkrnEn — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 7, 2019

Gary, who was born with Down Syndrome, became one the Crimson Tide community’s most beloved figures after being welcomed to practices under former head coach Gene Stallings, who had a son with Down Syndrome himself.

His relationship with the Alabama program continued under Nick Saban, with weekly visits to the team where he would meet players and give score predictions to Saban according to ESPN.

Walt Gary will be missed by the Crimson Tide. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama football players react to Walt Gary’s death

Gary’s death was predictably met with an outbreak of emotion among Alabama players.

Rest In Peace Walt .

Your spirit will live through all of us.#RollTideWalt🐘🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/JKGzeDzfQY — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) June 7, 2019

Story continues

Gonna miss Walt ! This was my guy since day one. I was always the best TE in America in his eyes. Love you brotha RIP🙏🏽 https://t.co/OnrI3TkJxz — OJ Howard 80 ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) June 7, 2019

Incredibly saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Walt Gary. Nobody loved the Alabama football team more than he did. His spirit will forever live on through the program! Seeing him before every game was nothing but motivation! Love and prayers to his entire family❤️ pic.twitter.com/rSRETuL1nm — Damien Harris (@DHx34) June 7, 2019

Heartbroken by the passing of our good buddy Walt Gary! It was always a great joy seeing him every Thursday! Walt was a light in this world, always made you smile and was truly Alabama’s biggest fan. Praying for his sweet mother Betsy and their family! You will be missed Walt! 💔 pic.twitter.com/rNw9YtEh8d — Christian Miller (@christianmillr) June 7, 2019

It’s beautiful to see the impact Walt left on so many people



So thankful to be one of them pic.twitter.com/dsd0D8lTDI — Carson Tinker (@carsontink) June 7, 2019

Along with his thrilling predictions, Walt always brought joy, energy and love to the room. He was a blessing to many and exemplified what a HERO stood for. You will be missed Brotha ❤️. #LLWG pic.twitter.com/OrJmmhwNjZ — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) June 7, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: