Walsh: How Mike Evans' one-game suspension impacts Bucs entering Week 3
NFL Network's Sara Walsh breaks down how wide receiver Mike Evans' one-game suspension impacts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entering Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
Miami got some solid performances in their Week 2 win.
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is appealing his one-game suspension today, and he’ll have former NFL wide receiver James Thrash hearing his case. Evans’ appeal is set for today with Thrash making the determination about whether to uphold the suspension, according to multiple reports. Thrash is hired and paid jointly by the NFL and NFL [more]
The National Football League announced Monday it has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for 1 game for shoving the New Orleans Saints' Marshon Lattimore. In a letter to Evans about the suspension, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote, "When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints' players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation." Runyan continued, "Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional." Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3xY9zGL
After three-TD game, Cleveland RB Nick Chubb again an elite fantasy option vs. Pittsburgh. Josh Allen, Cooper Kupp, Travis Kelce top their positions.
The Washington Commanders signed former New Orleans Saints backup center Nick Martin, who was let go from the practice squad on Sept. 10:
The Dallas native and SMU product was a fan favorite in his seven season with the Cowboys; Tom Brady actively pursued him to join the Bucs. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retired, but that didnt stop him from trying out for the Nittany Lions under the name of Chad Powers.
Police reportedly are investigating.
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
Ray Anderson needs a leader who inspires confidence. Here are the names he should consider to lead Arizona State football.
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current workspace. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, [more]
Andy Behrens reveals this week's top adds to help plug holes in your fantasy roster, leading with a pair of rookie wideouts worth your attention.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was both ejected and suspended for his latest incident with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady understandably disapproves of the decision to suspend Evans for one game. “I love Mike,” Brady said in the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And the fact that Mike [more]
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who had been pushing to bring in [more]
'I wish I had said that to Nick,' Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of his failure to tell Nick Chubb not to score against the Jets.
USA TODAY Sports examines the performances of NFL head coaches and gives grades for Week 2. Some coaches stand out, others massively fail.