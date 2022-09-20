Walsh: How Mike Evans' one-game suspension impacts Bucs entering Week 3

WFTS-Tampa

The National Football League announced Monday it has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for 1 game for shoving the New Orleans Saints' Marshon Lattimore. In a letter to Evans about the suspension, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote, "When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints' players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation." Runyan continued, "Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional." Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3xY9zGL