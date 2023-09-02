Walsh Jesuit football's potent offense leaves opponents in its impressive wake

From left to right, Brock Sherman, Lucas Weaver, Keller Moten and Owen Feliciano have Walsh Jesuit averaging almost 500 yards offense through the first three weeks.

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Watching an offense run by Walsh Jesuit football coach Nick Alexander is like watching a tornado on turf.

There’s going to be wreckage.

It’s going to get loud.

By the time it’s over jaws will hit the floor.

The Warriors welcomed Columbus DeSales to Conway Memorial Stadium on Friday and then sent the Stallions home on the wrong end of a 48-14 score.

Walsh (3-0) rolled up 485 yards on 46 plays to continue an incredible trend.

“The big thing is we all believe in each other,” Walsh quarterback Keller Moten said. “We work together as one. If somebody scores, we’re all happy. The offensive line gives me time, I have great playmakers around me, and that allows me to have a high-powered offense.”

New season, better offense for Walsh Jesuit football

Last season, Brock Sherman got it done for Walsh Jesuit on defense. This season, it's on both sides of the ball.

A season ago, it was quarterback Ryan Kerscher (2,300 yards passing, 504 yards rushing, 31 total TDs), Justin Bremner (1,353 yards, 26 TDS) and Trey Bell (41 catches, 570 yards, 7 TDs) leading an offense that averaged 330.0 yards.

This season, the Warriors have upped the ante in wins over Benedictine, McDowell (Pa.) and DeSales.

They head into a Week 4 game at Canisius (NY) averaging 318.7 yards on the ground and 483.0 yards total offense.

What makes it more impressive is the consistency. Walsh has gained 485 yards twice (Benedictine, DeSales) and 479 yards once (McDowell).

“I had to wait my turn,” said Warriors receiver Owen Feliciano, who missed 10 games with a torn ACL last season. “I got my turn and I’m ready to go. I get one last run at a state championship as a senior. We’ve had three games at home and three wins. Nothing is stopping us.”

Make that no one with Moten (36-of-52 passing, 493 yards, 7 TDs) and Brock Sherman (57 carries, 499 yards, 6 TDs) leading the way.

Aiden Henry had seven catches for 97 yards and a touchdown last week. Feliciano had six catches, 108 yards and two touchdowns this week.

“Half the time we’re running through untouched,” Sherman said. “You just have to make a one-on-one move. The offensive line is doing a great job. It’s definitely a steppingstone. We’re playing with momentum now.”

Sherman (152 yards rushing, 2 TDs), Lucas Weaver (7 carries, 141 yards, 2 TDs), Moten (11-of-18 passing, 159 yards, 3 TDs) and Feliciano were all Walsh needed against DeSales.

That their numbers overshadowed the fact the Warriors forced freshman quarterback RJ Day, the son of Ohio State coach Ryan Day, into four interceptions says it all.

“We have a big rotation with the running backs,” Weaver said. “When we come in, we’re just fresh and the offensive line controls things and helps us out. Keller makes it super easy to get the ball moving.”

It's might only get better for Walsh Jesuit football next week

With David Hawersaat, Anthony Bernard, Noah Caserta, Zach Dillon and Kodey Kish controlling the trenches, the Warriors had a dozen plays that went for 10 or more yards against DeSales.

The scary thing is that Walsh isn’t even at full strength.

Wide receiver Milan Parris, who has offers from Purdue, Kentucky and Wisconsin among his seven offers, returns next week and will make the offense even more potent.

“It’s always players, not plays,” Alexander said. “We have to get our guys in space and let them do their thing. We have a lot of selfless players. You saw that tonight. Aiden Henry had 97 yards last week and tonight he had two catches but his tail is still wagging.

"I’m excited to see how we are when we fully come together with the full system going.”

