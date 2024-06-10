Walsh extension 'like a new signing' for Glasgow City

Irish international Claire Walsh has put pen to paper on a contract extension at Glasgow City.

The defender played a huge part in City's title-winning 2022-23 season, but missed most of last season through injury.

"I am delighted to extend my stay with Glasgow City," Walsh told club media.

"I feel at home at the club and I can’t wait to get going for next season."

Head coach Leanne Ross added: "In the time Claire has already spent here, she has shown the fans the quality she adds to the team on the pitch, whilst we see every day the professionalism, experience and leadership she brings to the dressing room.

"After playing such an influential role in our 2022/23 title winning season, it was a huge blow for us to lose Claire to injury for the majority of last season.

"Having her back fit and ready for the start of next season will feel like having a new signing in the building and be a massive boost to everyone at the club."