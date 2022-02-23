Walsh: Buccanneers looking at 'anything and everything' for QB
NFL Network's Sara Walsh says Tampa Bay Buccanneers looking at "anything and everything" for QB in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Tom Brady is set to tackle Hollywood
Antonio Brown, who stormed off the field in a game against the Jets and said the team was attempting to force him to play through an injury, complained on Instagram today that Tom Brady didn’t throw him the ball in that game. In an instagram post he later deleted, Brown posted that Brady told him [more]
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday that he hasn’t made any decision about whether he wants to remain with the Packers for the 2022 season and the team isn’t setting any hard and fast date for him to share his plans. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said at a Wednesday press conference that there are [more]
2022 #NFL mock draft roundup: #Eagles land dynamic #SEC talent in #DanielJeremiah's latest, trade up for a raw #Liberty quarterback in #NBCSportsPhiladelphia latest mock
Van Jefferson picked up another win just hours after a Super Bowl victory.
Who was the first pick in the 2022 USFL draft?
Some details on what was said on the field during the Super Bowl.
Played well in training camp, returned to help when COVID hit the QB room and, now, the 7th pick in the USFL draft, an interesting year for a former Browns QB:
OBJ announced two huge life events in one Instagram post.
See which surprise prospects leap into the top 10 in this new first-round projection for the 2022 NFL draft
Negotiations are underway on something big that could be a major driver for strip leaders Caesars and MGM.
Some former Detroit Lions were among the players selected on the first day of the USFL draft
An ESPN analyst has some pretty grave concerns about Trey Lance starting for the #49ers.
After spending a year as the Bills’ backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky is once again set to hit the open market. This time, he may end up as a starter. Trubisky is an obvious candidate to follow the path from the Bills to the Giants, where he’d potentially replace Daniel Jones as the team’s starter. Head [more]
Juwan Howard struck an opposing assistant coach in handshake line over the weekend. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing thinks that situation is avoidable.
The salary cap work has begun in Green Bay. The Packers created almost $11 million in cap space by restructuring the contract of DL Kenny Clark.
Apologies are less about atoning for past mistakes than setting the table for future comity.
There will be 68 teams in NCAA Tournament, but only 8 should be considered real threats to win March Madness. Tennessee basketball isn't among them.
Aaron Rodgers is fresh off of his 17th NFL season and just won his second-consecutive MVP award. He dropped hints about what could come next.
With Medina Spirit disqualified, here is what happens to bets placed on the 2021 Kentucky Derby-winning horse.