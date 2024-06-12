Walsall to sign Fylde full-back Barrett

Walsall are to sign right-back Connor Barrett when his contract with National League club AFC Fylde expires at the end of the month.

The 22-year-old, who made 41 appearances last season and scored three goals, rejected a new contract offered by Fylde.

And he has agreed a three-year deal with the Saddlers, who finished 11th in League Two last season.

Fylde are entitled to a compensation fee and a Walsall statement said they hoped to "resolve this matter in due course".

Barrett, who began his career in the Leicester City academy, is the first signing of the summer transfer window by the Bescot club.

"We have been really impressed with him during his time with Fylde," said head coach Mat Sadler.

"He's another exciting young player that we have been able to add into the mix of what we already have here and I'm excited to see what he can do in a Saddlers shirt."

Barrett added: "All the conversations with the head coach were positive and I feel that under his management and his guidance, he’ll push me one step further.”