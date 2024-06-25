Walsall sign Burton midfielder Lakin

Charlie Lakin scored eight times and made five assists over the second half of last season [Rex Features]

Walsall have made their second summer signing by bringing in Charlie Lakin following his departure from League One club Burton Albion.

The 25-year-old former Birmingham City midfielder has signed a two-year deal, which will officially activate on 1 July.

Solihull-born Lakin went out on loan last season to two of the Saddlers' League Two rivals, first to AFC Wimbledon before moving on to Sutton United.

He made his Blues first-team debut in January 2018, making 15 appearances, and going out on loan to both Stevenage and Scottish side Ross County before joining Burton on a three-year deal in August 2021.

“I’ve had quite a few loan spells in League Two so I know the league well," he said.

“I did really well at Sutton and I want to carry that on straight into the start of this season. I like to get forward, get into those attacking positions but I also like to do the dirty work, which I quite enjoy doing, so I’m a box-to-box midfielder."

“Charlie’s another really good piece to the jigsaw completed," said Saddlers head coach Mat Sadler.

“He’s a player that I really want to work with, he’s at a good age, he wants to improve and that fits massively into the culture that we want here."