Walsall 2-1 Swindon Town

Danny Johnson boosted Walsall's League Two play-off hopes as his 89th-minute winner earned them a 2-1 home victory over Swindon.

Mo Faal's early opener had been cancelled out by Paul Glatzel's rocket for the Robins but Johnson's crisp strike lifted Walsall to within a point of seventh-placed Crawley with two games remaining.

Walsall could have led inside 10 minutes but an unmarked Faal sliced Ryan Stirk's cross horribly wide and Josh Gordon's curler shaved the post.

But Faal made amends for his earlier miss, rising highest to glance in Isaac Hutchinson's 11th-minute corner.

The hosts had chances to stretch their lead either side of half-time but Josh Gordon fired straight at Robins goalkeeper Jack Bycroft and Liam Gordon spooned Joe Foulkes' cross over from six yards.

Swindon levelled on 68 minutes when Glatzel arrowed a fierce strike into the top corner from just inside the area.

But two Saddlers subs combined to win it as Jamille Matt nodded down a high ball for Johnson to fire home a half-volley - his first goal in three months.

Match report supplied by PA Media.