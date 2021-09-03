Walnut continues dominance in Joe Bowl rivalry

Sep. 3—FALKNER — Walnut continued its dominant streak in recent Joe Bowl memory.

The Wildcats poured it on Falkner with a 46-0 win in Thursday's showdown between the two rivals, marking their 14th win in the last 17 meetings with the Eagles.

Over the past two years, Walnut has outscored Falkner 116-0.

A slow start on offense had Walnut (1-1) reminiscing on a less than stellar showing in last week's 24-19 loss to Alcorn Central.

After a fumble on the first drive, Eli Dollar gave Walnut a 6-0 lead with a 13-yard touchdown run on its next possession. The inconsistency on offense was bailed out by a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown on Falkner's next drive by Tyler Trussell.

"That was a huge play because we knew at any moment (Falkner's) Chris Nunley could take it the distance, and Trussell was able to undercut it and the make the play," Walnut head coach John Meeks said.

Dollar had a 36-yard touchdown in the second quarter to send Walnut into the half with a 20-0 lead. The senior finished with five carries for 60 yards and two scores, all in the first half.

Falkner (0-2) had little success moving the ball. The Wildcats' defense produced five sacks and five turnovers, while holding the Eagles' offense to just 49 total yards — all rushing.

"Our line is young, our whole team is young. We're still trying to gel together on some stuff," said Falkner head coach Jeff Anglin. "Overall they play hard, but it hasn't come together yet."

Walnut had four possessions in the second half and converted all four drives into touchdowns.

A.J. Crum found Aaron Cabriana for a 33-yard touchdown pass to start the third quarter, then C.J. Adams had a 3-yard run.

In the fourth, James Hinson scored on a 12-yard run, and freshman Adrian Palmer wrapped the scoring with a 1-yard toss to Austen Jones.

Extra Points

Turning Point: Three plays after Walnut's first score, Trussell made the pick-six to add to the momentum.

Point Man: Trussell led Walnut with 90 yards on 12 carries and had the interception return for a touchdown.

Talking Point: "We were able to get to the quarterback and that made us a much better defense coverage-wise this week." — Meeks.

Notes

—Walnut had 360 yards of offense — 282 rushing and 78 passing.

—Hinson led Walnut with nine tackles, including 2.5 sacks.

—Next week, Walnut travels to Middleton (Tenn.), while Falkner hosts Alcorn Central.

