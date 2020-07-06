Walmart and Target have now pulled Redskins gear from their websites, too

You can now count Walmart and Target among the world's major stores that have removed Redskins gear and memorabilia from their online sites.

On Monday, both of those giants took away links that would normally bring users right to Redskins-specific pages. Every other NFL team's link, of course, remained active.

You can shop for gear from 31 out of 32 NFL teams on https://t.co/DIs7CNphRY right now. Bet you can guess which team isn't represented pic.twitter.com/P7fIN9kZKZ — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 6, 2020

Nike chose to do the same thing last Thursday, the day which started much of the intense clamor for the Redskins to transition away from their name.

FedEx and Pepsi, meanwhile, have both publicly stated their support for a change.

These kinds of acts could increase the pressure on Dan Snyder to proceed quickly and find a new name for the Redskins, and they're largely why this time feels different than all of the previous instances when this issue reached the forefront.

Now, the wait begins to see who else decides to follow in the footsteps of companies like Walmart, Target and Nike and make their own statement against the name.

