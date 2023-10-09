I am a staunch supporter air fryers. I use mine every single day, sometimes twice a day. I don’t even have a microwave anymore. That said, there’s one air fryer I’m particularly a fan of, and it’s this gorgeous-looking one from Walmart’s Beautiful by Drew Barrymore line. In addition to looking good while sitting out on the kitchen counter, it works wonders. And right now, it’s on sale.

Here are the highlights: The 6-quart air fryer has touchscreen buttons to air fry, bake, roast and dehydrate foods. It does all of that beautifully. (Although, TBH, I can’t really vouch for the dehydration function — I’ve never used it.) Additionally, it comes in seven pretty matte colors, each with a gold handle. You can get it in black, white, gray, sage green, dark green, light blue and pastel purple.

Right now, the Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer is also nearly 23% off, which comes out to $20 off, making it only $69.

I’ve had my Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer for about two years, and it’s still working just as well as the day I got it. Don’t believe me? The air fryer has over 2,300 five-star ratings on Walmart’s website to back me up.

“I love this air fryer,” wrote one reviewer. “It works great. I’ve been using it almost every day. Perfect size for cooking for two people possibly four people depending what your making. You can make either two large steaks or four big burgers at one time. This air fryer is beautiful. Nothing bad to say about it. I have it in the black and gold and love it.”

Some reviewers who left less than five stars said that their air fryer started peeling on the front. I haven’t had this issue, and I even put my basket in the dishwasher after every use.

Take a look at it online, get it and try it out yourself. In my opinion, you’ll be glad you did.

The post Walmart just marked down its best-selling (and prettiest) air fryer from Drew Barrymore’s kitchen line appeared first on In The Know.

