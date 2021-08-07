Walmart’s best back-to-school deals include crayons, notebooks and pencils for less than $1

This article is brought to you by Walmart and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While many children are heading back to school in person over the next few weeks, that doesn’t necessarily mean parents and caregivers are all that comfortable going shopping in busy, crowded stores for school supplies. With mask policies being a bit unclear right now, snagging classroom essentials from the comfort of your own home might be the better way to do it.

Fortunately, Walmart’s best back-to-school deals are readily available on their website. Whether you’re shopping for elementary-age kids or older students, Walmart has must-haves for all grades at really great prices.

Need proof? Some of the best back-to-school deals at Walmart are literally less than $1. From preschoolers to college coeds, scholars of all ages will need notebooks and folders, and they’re seriously cheap at Walmart right now.

Of course, you can also snag things like backpacks, lunch boxes and even headphones while you’re at Walmart, too. This fun Lego 16″ Backpack is currently on sale for less than $25, and these JLab Audio Over-Ear Kids Headphones are more than $30 off.

Ask any unprepared parent, and they’ll tell you the worst thing to do is wait until the last minute to get your back-to-school shopping done. The best deals are compiled for you below. Just add them to your cart now so you can check this important to-do off your list.

Best Walmart Back-To-School Deals Under $1

Pen + Gear 1-Subject Notebook, $0.25 (Orig. $0.35)

Stock up on these durable one-subject notebooks while they’re only a quarter. If you buy too many this year, save the rest for next!

Crayola Classic Crayons – 24 Count, $0.50 (Orig. $1.37)

A pack of 24 crayons for less than $1? This deal is unreal! It’s probably a good idea to buy a few spares for later in the school year, just in case.

Elmer’s Liquid School Glue, $0.50 (Orig. $1.48)

Whether for class projects or slime, you can never have too much Elmer’s Liquid Glue if you have little ones in your home.

Five Star 4-Pocket Paper Folder, $0.97

Keep homework assignments organized in this Five Star 4-Pocket Paper Folder. In addition to red, it’s also available in black, blue, yellow, green and orange.

Cra-Z-Art School Quality Stackable Pencil Box, $0.97

Some good advice? Buy a few of these Stackable Pencil Boxes to keep traditional pencils separate from colored pencils. At less than $1, you can get separate boxes for pens, markers and highlighters, too.

More Walmart Back-to-School Deals

BIC Mixed Point Size Mechanical Pencil – 60 Count, $13.11

Sixty mechanical pencils for just $13? That works out to be less than $0.25 per pencil! Don’t think twice about this must-buy deal.

Lego 16″ Backpack, $24.99 (Orig. $29.99)

A great gender-neutral option, this Lego 16″ Backpack is super roomy, plus it features side pockets for water bottles and smartphones.

OPUX Premium Insulated Lunch Box, $12.99 (Orig. $30.99)

Never worry about lunch getting too warm with this Insulated Lunch Box. It’s big enough to fit a juice box, a sandwich, a piece of fruit and a snack.

JLab Audio JBuddies Studio Volume Safe, Folding, Over-ear Kids Headphones with Mic, $14.88 (Orig. $49.99)

If your child will be using a computer during this school year, Volume Safe Kids Headphones are a must-have. This pair by JLab Audio has more than 200 reviews and a 4.3 out of five-star rating.

P.S. If you’ll be packing lunch for your little one every day, consider signing up for Walmart+. The affordable service allows you to unlock free grocery delivery from your store at preferred time slots for members. Trust me — it will come in super handy on those days when you run out of lunch meat or snacks.

