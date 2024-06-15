Walls named next Tift County softball head coach

Jun. 14—TIFTON — Tift County named its next head softball coach. Jen Walls, current assistant and former Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College head coach, is taking over the role. Tift Schools made the announcement on social media Friday morning.

Walls joined the Lady Devils' staff last year. She will replace Taylor Barber, who took an assistant baseball job in his native Colquitt County.

Before teaching and coaching at Tift County High, Walls was at ABAC from 2015-22. Her 2019 squad won the GCAA championship and played in the national tournament.