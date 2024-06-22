Wallner homers again as Saints win 10th in a row

Matt Wallner hit his International League-leading 18th home run, Randy Dobnak worked around trouble in five innings pitched and the St. Paul Saints won their 10th game in a row, beating Toledo 4-2 on Friday night.

Dobnak (6-5) allowed just one run, but gave up three hits and five walks in his outing. Dobnak had four strikeouts. Ronny Henriquez secured his third save of the season.

But St. Paul’s recent run has been buoyed by a deeper lineup and surging offense, thanks to some improved health and a couple of players demoted by the Twins making an impact.

Wallner has homered in back-to-back games, has seven in his past eight games and 11 in the month of June. His league-leading total has come in just 56 games after starting the season with Minnesota.

The Saints’ first run came on a bases-loaded walk by Anthony Prato, which Toledo challenged using the ball-strike challenge system. The call was upheld. Wallner’s two-run homer, with Brooks Lee on base, came in the fifth inning to put St. Paul ahead for good. The final run came in the eighth on a throwing error by Mud Hens catcher Dillon Dingler after Will Holland and Prato executed a double steal.

Lee, Diego Castillo and Will Holland each had two hits for the Saints.

According to the team, its 10-game winning streak is the longest by a Twins Triple-A affiliate since at least 2005. St. Paul became the eighth team in the International League, since the Saints became a Triple-A affiliate in 2021, to win at least 10 games in a row.

Related Articles