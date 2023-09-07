'Going for six': Here's how Wallkill QB Chris Bartolone threw for single-game TD record

Wallkill quarterback Chris Bartolone is no stranger to success but even he knew a record was in his grasp.

Bartolone twice threw for five touchdown passes in a game during his junior season, and his senior year opener against New Paltz last Friday was just as productive.

“We had five by the third quarter,’’ said Aidan Kozereski, “and he was on the sidelines saying he’s going for six. So we just reached for it.’’

Sure enough, Bartolone found Kozereski for a third scoring hookup between the pair and broke his own school record. Ryan Rauschenbach had two TD receptions and Sean Petricek one. “This is almost something that’s coming to be expected from him … I know that’s crazy to say,’’ said Wallkill coach Joe Pillitteri.

Wallkill quarterback Chris Bartolone passes to a receiver downfield in a 44-6 win over New Paltz on Sept. 2, 2023.

Bartolone had completed only nine of 12 pass attempts but six went for touchdowns as the Panthers pummeled New Paltz 44-6, their first win over the Huguenots since 2003. He threw for 262 yards.

Bartolone and the Panthers will be put to the test once again on Friday night as perennial playoff contender Minisink Valley visits Wallkill.

“We’re going to play bigger, better and faster teams,’’ as the season progresses, Bartolone said. “I think it was good to start the season off with such a huge win (over New Paltz), but it’s just a step in the process.’’

Football: Vote for the Varsity 845 player of the week (Sept. 1-3)

A year ago Bartolone set the Wallkill record with 29 touchdown passes and threw for 2,357 yards – apparently, he hasn’t lost a beat.

Bartolone said he actually had no idea what to expect in the opener because Wallkill is such a completely different team in 2023, having lost 25 seniors. Afterward, Bartolone said his teammates “performed better than I could ever expect.’’

“I think they really went unnoticed over the summer,’’ he said. “People didn’t know their names. I’m glad that just after one week, people are starting to realize who they are and who we are as a team.’’

Wallkill quarterback Chris Bartolone threw for 29 touchdown passes last season as a junior. He has six to start his senior year.

“He’s amazing,’’ Kozereski said. “He’s really good to work with because he knows what he’s doing. He knows exactly where to place the ball for each receiver. He’s experienced and level-headed behind the line.’’

Combine that with above-average arm strength and solid footwork and you have a solid high school all-star.

“Chris is really like a once-in-a-decade kid,’’ Pillitteri said, “in terms of talent, physicality, smarts, intelligence and his level leadership – he’s one of the best leaders we have.’’

Football is not just a passing thing with Bartolone. Bartolone watches a lot of football game video for study, has worked with a variety of quarterback trainers and even during basketball season (when he plays the role of a big guard and forward) he would find time every day to lift weights with his football teammates.

“He’s just unbelievably dedicated to the game of football,’’ Pillitteri said. "That’s his life. When someone with his natural talent puts in that amount of time to the game, these are the results.’’

Even with the statistics and accolades, Bartolone remains humble and doesn’t really like to talk about himself, Pillitteri said. “He just puts his head down and is focused on success,’’ his coach said. “I think he’s just focused on winning football games.’’ Bartolone said winning the Section 9 title is his ultimate goal.

New York state Division III powerhouse SUNY Cortland recognized Bartolone’s talents and offered him, a deal the quarterback accepted a few weeks ago.

Bartolone said he loves playing football for the camaraderie and bonds that are built between players all the way back to youth football days. He also likes the support.

“It’s the feeling of playing for your town, knowing your whole community has your back and they’re right there to ride it out with you,’’ he said.

kmcmillan@th-record.com

X / Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Wallkill quarterback Bartolone throws for six touchdown passes